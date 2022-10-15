Share:

ISLAMABAD-Inflation based on Sensitive Price Index (SPI) has recorded nominal decline of 0.57 percent during the week ended on October 13 mainly due to reduction in prices of some vegetables.

The SPI based inflation has shown decrease of 0.57 percent during the week ended on October 13 over the preceding week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The SPI was recorded at 204.55 points during the week ended on October 13 as compared to 205.73 point during the week ended on October 6. On annual basis, the weekly inflation has enhanced to 28.44 percent. According to the PBS data, during the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.34 percent) items decreased, 18 (35.29 percent) items increased and 16 (31.37 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the current week ended on 13th October, 2022 recorded a decrease of 0.57 percent. Major decrease was observed in the prices of food items, tomatoes (13.51 percent), eggs (2.12 percent), pulse masoor (2.07 percent), onions (1.57 percent), pulse gram (1.39 percent) and bananas (1.36 percent). In non-food item, prices of LPG declined by (2.76 percent).

On the other hand, increase was observed in the prices of match box (5.65 percent), powdered milk (3.82 percent), firewood (2.09 percent), bread plain (2.05 percent), potatoes (1.78 percent), cooked beef (1.47 percent) and tea Lipton (1.24 percent).

The prices of following commodities remained unchanged including mutton (average quality), milk fresh, curd (Dahi), salt powdered, chilies powdered, electricity charges, gas charges upto 3.3719 MMBTU, energy saver Philips 14 watt, petrol super, Hi-speed diesel, telephone call charges and long cloth Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, shirting (average quality).

According to the PBS data, the Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.79 percent decrease and went down to 210.05 points this week from 211.73 points in last week. Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 witnessed a decline of 0.78 percent, 0.66 percent, 0.60 percent and 0.47 percent respectively.

The year on year trend depicts an increase of 28.44 percent, tomatoes (194.26 percent), onions (167.89 percent), diesel (92.08 percent), petrol (76.07 percent), pulse gram (69.25 percent), pulse masoor (62.19 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (60.14 percent), washing soap (58.03 percent), mustard oil (56.53 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (56.30 percent), pulse mash (55.61 percent), pulse moong (53.72 percent) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (53.59 percent), while decrease observed in the prices of electricity (45.61 percent), chillies powder (42.08 percent), sugar (12.79 percent) and gur (3.59 percent).