QUETTA - Balochistan Levies Force Director General Qadir Bakhsh Pirkani said that measures were being taken to enhance capacity of the Levies Force in order to maintain law and order situation in the province. He expressed these views during his visit to Levies Training Center, Khuzdar. Pirkani said Levies Force was always ready to fight the internal enemies of the country, terrorists, evil elements and anti-social elements. He said training exercises would be continued to further improve the response rate of levies including QRF for immediate response to emergency situations saying that young trainees should get professional training diligently and they must consider duty as worship.
Share:
Agencies
October 15, 2022
Share: