QUETTA - Balochistan Levies Force Director General Qa­dir Bakhsh Pirkani said that mea­sures were being taken to enhance capacity of the Levies Force in or­der to maintain law and order situ­ation in the province. He expressed these views during his visit to Lev­ies Training Center, Khuzdar. Pir­kani said Levies Force was always ready to fight the internal enemies of the country, terrorists, evil ele­ments and anti-social elements. He said training exercises would be continued to further improve the response rate of levies includ­ing QRF for immediate response to emergency situations saying that young trainees should get profes­sional training diligently and they must consider duty as worship.