KARACHI - The Sindh Counterterrorism Department (CTD) Friday claimed to have arrested a suspect affiliated with separatist group Sindhudesh Peoples Army allegedly involved in killing of a Chinese-Pakistani national and injuring two others including a woman during a gun attack at a dental clinic in Karachi’s Saddar area. The CTD disclosed the arrest of Waqar Khushk in a press release issued here, saying that the accused was nabbed with the help of modern technology and on intelligence agencies’ tip-off. The CTD spokesperson said that the department kept tracing the suspect while using CCTV footage and examining footprints of the assailant. He said that the motorcycle used in the attack had also been seized from the arrested suspect. According to officials, arrested suspect Waqar Khushk had been in contact with Asghar Ali Shah aka Saain and Zulfikar Khaskheli who had tasked him for the attack. The teams comprising officers and personnel of CTD and intelligence agencies had also been formed for the arrest of other suspects. Further interrogation was underway from the arrested suspect and his criminal record was sought from other police stations.