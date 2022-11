Share:

In a tragic incident, three died and one was injured due to firing in the provincial capital of KP on Thursday.

As per police, the unknown accused opened fire on the vehicle near the area of Tarnab farm as a result three people were killed and one child was injured.

In this regard, the police further said that the enmity of the victims was going on, weapons were also recovered from the vehicle, and the police have launched a further investigation over the matter.