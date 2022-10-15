Share:

London-British Prime Minister Liz Truss will on Friday hold her first news conference, Downing Street said as her finance chief rushed home from Washington to contend with market turmoil and civil war in the ruling Conservatives.

Financial upheaval sparked by the new government’s plan to slash taxes -- financed via billions in more borrowing -- has subsided somewhat since the Bank of England intervened in bond markets.

But the central bank is adamant it will end its bond-buying spree later Friday, and market analysts say only a bigger climbdown by Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng will avert fresh panic with attendant spillover for UK households and businesses.

No timing was given for Truss’s news conference, but the announcement underscored the sense of peril and expectations of a new U-turn, as some Conservative MPs plot to unseat the new leader just five weeks since she succeeded Boris Johnson.

Kwarteng was due to conclude annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington this weekend, after earning a rebuke from IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on the need for “coherent and consistent” policies.

A Treasury spokesman confirmed Kwarteng had cut short the trip “to continue work on his medium-term fiscal plan” due on October 31, after Truss held hurried meetings with her own financial advisors on Thursday in his absence.

As UK broadcasters showed live footage of Kwarteng’s British Airways plane landing at Heathrow airport, government bond yields eased in a sign that markets do expect a volte-face. Speculation was rife that the embattled Conservative politicians would row back on planned changes to corporation tax, having already changed their minds about cutting income tax for the highest earners.

The promised tax cuts were the centrepiece of Truss’s successful pitch to Tory party members that she rather than rival Rishi Sunak was the best candidate to replace Johnson.

Asked whether he planned another U-turn following his disastrous “mini-budget” on September 23, Kwarteng told Friday’s edition of the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “Let’s see.”