WWF’s Living Planet Index has revealed that globally, wildlife populations have experienced a 70 percent decline in the last 50 years. There no longer exists an equilibrium between the wild and human populations, with the latter being responsible for incurring devastating losses. In pursuance of its own goals, humanity has neglected wildlife and if we are to gather anything from this report, it is that preservation efforts must be improved significantly.

The report thoroughly analysed over 32,000 populations of more than 5000 species of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish to determine their trajectory. Out of all of them, freshwater species experienced the most dramatic fall of 83 percent. About one million plants and animals are now facing extinction while almost 2.5 percent of all wildlife has already become extinct. These are concerning figures that signal a major imbalance in the way humans have interacted with nature. We have disregarded other forms of life in favor of our own, and now we are paying the price for this.

The fact of the matter is, changes in wildlife—and nature in general—not only mean that other living species are affected but that our lives will be impacted adversely as well. Climate change has been responsible for deforestation, pollution, floods and diseases. Rapid population growth, urbanisation, farming and development has only added to this menace, destroying habitats of millions of species as a result. This invasiveness must be halted, especially when all other forms of life are experiencing a 70 percent decline. These are no ordinary numbers, and the sooner we accept the urgency of the situation, the better.

In the last few years, Pakistan has taken certain steps for wildlife conservation. A preservation area has been set up in the Margalla Hills and certain forms of life like leopards, have returned to the area. 11 other wildlife parks and sanctuaries have been developed across the country and to encourage habitat conservation, 261.36 million trees have also been planted. In fact, Pakistan also announced animal welfare laws—applicable in Islamabad only as of right now—which include punishment for animal cruelty and ban testing, surgeries and unregulated hunting. These are good steps to take but they are definitely not enough. We must maximise our potential, and immediately.