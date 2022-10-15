Share:

LAHORE-The Department of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with the Roomi Poultry observed ‘World Egg Day’ with the theme “Eggs For A Better Life” in a befitting manner here on Friday. Various activities, including a seminar, a walk, egg benefits video, egg quiz competition, singing performance by students of special education centre, egg eating & dishes cooking competitions featured the day to create awareness among public about the nutritional value of egg and its importance for the growth of human body. Similar activities were also held at other campuses of UVAS. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the seminar while Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Saima, Chairman Department of Poultry Production Dr Shahid Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer Forward Solutions Dr Asim Mahmood Khan, Head of Marketing & Sales Roomi Poultry Tahir Jatthol, Dr Shahzad Naveed Jadoon, Dr Tahir Nazir and poultry professionals from public & private organisations and a large number of students from Kinnaird College for Women university (KCW), Superior Collage Pattoki, Government Associate Collage for Girls, Government Special Education Centre Pattoki and Government Community Model School Mundaki and also from different departments of UVAS and faculty members attended.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad advised students to start a campaign to convince people regarding the benefits and become flag bearers of egg benefits, nutritional value of egg, poultry meat and other poultry products for better health of nation. He said students should play their vital role to create awareness among public through social media to negate all kind of misconception (hormones & steroids used in poultry feed) associated with poultry meat and eggs. He said egg was the unique and affordable source of getting protein which was the basic need for the growth of human body. He added it was direly needed to work on the enhancement of egg production to strengthen poultry sector in Pakistan. Eating egg was the key way to eliminate malnutrition issues in the country he added. He lauded the organiser to arrange a successful event to highlight the importance of egg. Earlier, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, along with other dignitaries and UVAS faculty and students led the walk which started from Information Technology Centre A Block and culminated at the Akram Complex.

At the end, Dr Saima, along with Tahir Jatthol and Dr Ashraf Qureshi distributed cash prizes among the winners of all competitions.A