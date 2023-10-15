15 accords, MoUs likely to be signed between Sino-Pak during PM’s visit

LAHORE - Anwar Haq Kakar’s visit to China has become so important that 15 agreements and MoUs are likely to be signed between the two coun­tries during this visit, government sources are saying that the $67.6 billion ML1 railway between Paki­stan and China is a project that will be signed, it should be re­membered that the speed of the ML1 rail will already be reduced from 160 kmph to 120 kmph.

During the visit of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Ka­kar to Karchka, a protocol agree­ment for the export of donkey skins will also be signed. Under the CPEC, there are bright possi­bilities of signing agreements for the urban development of Godar for Godar.

During the visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, there will be practical progress on the agree­ments to export dairy products and meat to China. India’s defeat by China in 1962 laid the founda­tion for many changes in South Asia, while Pakistan and China began to discuss border demarca­tion issues. Documented progress on the space center project is be­ing shown. Historically, Pakistan-China friendship was founded on May 21, 1951. In fact, Pakistan was the only country in the Muslim world that recognized China. It is a relationship with spirit of good­will and then in the next month and year the relations between the two countries reached new heights. The border delimitation agreement was signed between Pakistan and China in March 1963, which was certainly a proof of the ideal atmosphere of trust between the two countries. Unreasonable objection was raised by India as Dhaka-Shanghai air services were established between Pakistan and China, directly or indirectly main­taining pressure on India during the 1965 war.

For example, on September 16, 1965, China gave India an ultima­tum that if it did not withdraw its troops from the Chinese bor­der in Sikkim within three days, it would bear the consequences. And the pressure increased on Russia to bring a ceasefire be­tween Pakistan and India, the historical truth is that China helped Pakistan in every hour of difficulty, For example, in 1966 when the United States stopped the delivery of war weapons to Pakistan, China stepped forward, successfully tried to fulfill Paki­stan’s needs, in the same days, on the occasion of Pakistan Day. Chi­na-made weapons such as MiJ-15 will be displayed, which was seen as increasing military coopera­tion between the two countries. In the same year, China signed a military aid of 120 million be­tween Pakistan and China, which was a blunt message from Beijing to India that now China stands side by side with Pakistan. The connection of China also proved to be of key importance, the con­nection of China’s Sincang prov­ince with the Hunza Valley had far-reaching effects, and later the connection of Pakistan and China through the Karakoram Highway also brought political, economic and cultural benefits to both countries. Links are extended

History shows that China has proved itself as a friendly coun­try of Pakistan, which has always taken the lead in increasing the economic and military capabili­ties of Islamabad. On the con­trary, as a long-time friend, China is also keen on Pakistan’s presti­gious role at the global level. This fact cannot be ignored that care­taker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar is actually not only aware of the long-standing relations between the two countries but also believes in expanding them wholeheartedly. The balance is changing, it is no longer sur­prising that in the coming years, China will take a decisive role in the United Nations. Even today, important Western countries including the United States rec­ognize China’s political and eco­nomic power, so the solution to the conflicts faced by the world. Therefore, the Chinese perspec­tive is given key importance

According to experts, the care­taker prime minister’s visit to Chi­na can actually create opportuni­ties for Pakistan that will prove to be a milestone for our economic as well as political independence. Mr. Zaheer ud din Babar, has more than 20 years of journalistic expe­rience in print and electronic me­dia. He is pursuing PhD in media communication.