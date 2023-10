FAISALABAD - Sadar Jaranwala police have arrested two dacoits and recovered stolen motorcycles, weap­ons and other items from them. A spokesman said on Saturday that the po­lice conducted a raid in Chak No. 23-GB and ar­rested Farooq and Am­man, who were wanted in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered two stolen motorcycles, mo­bile-phones, illegal weap­ons and other items from them, he added.