2 persons injured after motorcade of interior minister meets accident 

ISLAMABAD-As many as two officials of personal squad of caretaker federal minister on interior suffered injuries when the motorcade of minister met a road traffic accident near New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP), informed sources on Saturday. The two injured persons were rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) by the rescuers for medical treatment, they said.

One of two injured persons has been identified as Syed Ameen Hussain, the personal staff officer of caretaker federal minister on interior Sarfraz Bughti, said sources.

However, a spokesman of Ministry of Interior stated that Sarfraz Bugti’s car was not part of the motorcade that met tragic road traffic accident. According to sources, the motorcade of caretaker interior minister was heading towards NIIAP when an oil tanker coming from wrong side entered in the route. Resultantly, the oil tanker hit a car of motorcade leaving two persons — the driver and PSO —injured.

The police have arrested the driver of the oil tanker and moved him to police station for further investigation. A spokesman for the Interior ministry clarified that a vehicle from the ministry met an accident while going to the airport, however it was neither part of the minister’s motorcade nor was the minister travelling in it.

PSO Syed Ameen Hussain and the driver were injured in the accident and were shifted to PIMS. Both were said to be out of danger, he said.