214 new dengue fever cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab Health Department said on Saturday at least 214 new dengue fever cases were reported during the last 24 hours. This year, a total of 6,431 confirmed dengue cases have been reported across 36 districts of Punjab. Lahore leads the unfortunate tally with a staggering 2,553 cases, closely followed by Rawalpindi with 1,805 cases, Multan with 706, Gujranwala with 355 and Faisalabad with 279 cases. An additional 106 new dengue cases were reported in Lahore, 51 in Rawalpindi, 13 in Multan, 19 in Gujranwala and four in Faisalabad. During the last 24 hours, Kasur, Sargodha, Attock, Muzaffargarh and Hafizabad each recorded two new cases