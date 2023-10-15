Sunday, October 15, 2023
91pc work on Shahdara flyover project completed

Staff Reporter
October 15, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Shahdara flyovers project early morn­ing on Saturday. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and Azfar Ali Nasir also accompanied him. 91 per cent work of Shahdara flyovers mega project has been completed owing to continuous visits and personal monitoring of Mohsin Naqvi. He re­viewed development works on the project and inspected construction activities from the bridge up to Shahdara Chowk. CM Mohsin Naqvi directed that asphalt work on the flyovers should be completed early adding that electricity poles fixed with the adjoining road of the project should be relocated to a substitute place at the earliest. He directed to start work on the new Ravi Bridge soon adding that Shahdara flyovers will be opened for traffic during the current month. Traffic problem on the Shahdara Chowk will be resolved on a permanent basis with the completion of the project.

Staff Reporter

