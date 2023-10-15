Aneeq warns against undermining youth with religious  misconceptions

ISLAMABAD-Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed expressed concerns over certain elements attempting to sow doubts and misconceptions among the nation’s youth.

Addressing students during an event here at Rawalpindi Arts Council, organized by the Suffa Sweet Home the other day, he emphasized the need for young individuals to be equipped with knowledge and wisdom to tackle contemporary challenges.

Minister Aneeq stressed the importance of fostering a strong connection with Almighty Allah and the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). He outlined the three phases of the life of the Prophet (PBUH) as the pursuit of truth, its proclamation, and its implementation, paralleling these phases to Allama Iqbal’s poetry and the interpretation of Quranic verses.

He noted that the Holy Quran holds the solution to all of humanity’s issues. The minister also pointed out that Muslims should not only be social workers but also leaders. He highlighted the significance of a united Islamic community and noted that Muslims constitute 25 per cent of humanity, making their global impact undeniable. He said, “If we follow the right path, problems like Gaza, Burma, Kashmir would not arise.” He urged scholars and leaders to guide the nation and instil hope rather than despair, emphasizing that “despair is a trait of Satan.”

He concluded on a hopeful note, stating that “Pakistan’s bright days are ahead.” The seminar featured speeches by former Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood, Mufti Zubair, and other scholars and intellectuals. During the event, outstanding students in the speech competitions were rewarded with prizes. Participants in the seminar strongly condemned the severe atrocities in Gaza by the occupier Israel, using harsh language to denounce the ongoing genocide of Muslims.