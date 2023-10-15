Aneeq warns against undermining youth with religiouss misconceptions

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Reli­gious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed expressed concerns over certain elements attempt­ing to sow doubts and misconceptions among the nation’s youth. Addressing students during an event here at Rawalpindi Arts Council, organized by the Suffa Sweet Home the oth­er day, he emphasized the need for young individuals to be equipped with knowl­edge and wisdom to tackle contemporary challenges. Minister Aneeq stressed the importance of foster­ing a strong connection with Almighty Allah and the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). He outlined the three phases of the life of the Prophet (PBUH) as the pursuit of truth, its proclamation, and its implementation, paral­leling these phases to Al­lama Iqbal’s poetry and the interpretation of Quranic verses. He noted that the Holy Quran holds the so­lution to all of humanity’s issues. The minister also pointed out that Muslims should not only be social workers but also leaders. He highlighted the signifi­cance of a united Islamic community and noted that Muslims constitute 25 per cent of humanity, making their global impact undeni­able. He said, “If we follow the right path, problems like Gaza, Burma, Kashmir would not arise.” He urged scholars and leaders to guide the nation and instil hope rather than despair, emphasizing that “despair is a trait of Satan.” He con­cluded on a hopeful note, stating that “Pakistan’s bright days are ahead.” The semi­nar featured speeches by former Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mah­mood, Mufti Zubair, and oth­er scholars and intellectuals. During the event, outstand­ing students in the speech competitions were rewarded with prizes. Participants in the seminar strongly con­demned the severe atrocities in Gaza by the occupier Is­rael, using harsh language to denounce the ongoing geno­cide of Muslims.