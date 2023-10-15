ANP calls for KP’s share in NFC award

Mohmand - Sardar Hussain Babak, a prominent figure in the Awami National Party (ANP), urged the federal government on Saturday to allocate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa its rightful portion under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award. While addressing a gathering of party supporters in Pindyalai tehsil, he emphasized that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had endured displacement and significant losses due to acts of terrorism within the province.

Babak highlighted the sacrifices made by many, including tribal elders and young individuals, in the face of sabotage across various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also noted that political gatherings were now possible in the tribal districts following the abolishment of the Frontier Crimes Regulation, yet the government had not fulfilled its commitments to the former Fata residents.

Babak called upon the government to allocate funds to the merged districts to facilitate the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure. He reiterated the ANP’s consistent advocacy for the rights of the Pakhtuns.

The former minister further expressed his party’s commitment to strengthening democracy and pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s annual revenue from hydel power generation amounted to Rs162 billion. Regrettably, he observed that the province’s residents had not reaped the benefits of this revenue.