Awarness seminar held to highlight significance of vote

APP
October 15, 2023
Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH - The District Election Commission office organized an awareness seminar at Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University Senate Hall to highlight the importance of vote and its use, for youths of the district Shaheed Benazirabad. Addressing the seminar Regional Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Siddiqui, District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano and University Registrar Engineer Rizwan Aziz Siddiqui said that the development of nations is linked with the strength of democracy in which youth play a key role. Speakers were optimistic that our youths would play an important role in the development of the country in the coming future. They said that it is necessary that youth should have information about the importance of their vote. Speakers said that on the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan, awareness seminars are being organized in different educational institutions of the district.

APP

