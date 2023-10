KARACHI- Care­taker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has strongly con­demned an incident of ter­rorism in Turbat. He said that those, who shed the blood of innocent work­ers had no religion. The Chief Minister said that such people did not even deserve to be called Mus­lims. He also condoled the bereaved families and prayed for the deceased.