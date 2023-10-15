Beaconhouse and BNU partner for educational excellence

LAHORE-In a move set to reshape the educational landscape, Beaconhouse and Beaconhouse National University (BNU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that aims to foster the exchange of knowledge and best practices, while promoting seamless mobility of faculty, staff, and students between the two institutions. This partnership offers students of both organisations increased and even more diverse educational and professional opportunities.

The MoU was signed by Vice Chancellor of BNU, Dr Moeed Yusuf, and Chief Operating Officer Beaconhouse, Mr Ali Ahmad Khan. Under the partnership, Beaconhouse school counsellors will benefit from bespoke training sessions on psychometric testing. BNU will also coordinate other tailored training programmes, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and various well-being initiatives for these counsellors, while BNU’s School of Education will provide assessment and other teacher education.

SparkTank by Beaconhouse, Pakistan’s first business incubator for 10-19-year olds, will benefit from BNU’s support in organising entrepreneurial boot camps, providing mentoring for incubation, and supporting E-Tech Labs in relevant disciplines. Beaconhouse, in turn, will enable access to its campuses for BNU’s admissions and outreach activities.

Both parties have agreed to collaborate on joint research and development (R&D) initiatives, exploring opportunities to submit grant proposals. Both institutions will also open doors for internship placements, welcoming students from the other’s campus, and will jointly promote co-curricular and sporting events while encouraging student participation in these events.

Beaconhouse has always prioritised cultivating a positive environment for its students and faculty that supports their development beyond the classroom.