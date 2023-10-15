BLA commander Saddam Hussain, associate killed in raid: security officials

A top commander of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and his associate were killed in a raid conducted on a tip-off, security officials said on Sunday.

A huge cache of arms and explosives was seized in the raid.

The BLA terrorist was identified as Saddam Hussain and his associate as Maqsood.

Officials said Saddam, who had joined the BLA in 2008, was involved in at least 93 terrorism acts in different areas of southern Balochistan.

He was also wanted in a case registered in connection with an attack on the Frontier Constabulary headquarters in Balochistan in September this year.

Officials further said Saddam was primarily involved in terrorist activities in Kech district of Balochistan, and used to lure disgruntled youth into the outfit. He was part of the BLA’s Abdul Majeed Brigade.

He received training to use light and heavy weapons and plant mines at a BLA training camp in Mashke area of Balochistan.

In 2017, Saddam Hussain was made the BLA commander of a secret training camp in Kech district while four years later in 2021 he became the local commander of the outfit.

According to officials, the terrorist was running several terrorist cells in Kech district of Balochistan.

The terrorist was wanted by security agencies in several terrorism-related incidents in Gwadar and Turbat.

The killing of BLA terrorist Saddam Hussain is a big blow to the terrorist outfit.