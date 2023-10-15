Boating clubs to be established to promote water sports in South Punjab: Governor

BAHAWALPUR - Governor Punjab Engineer Muhammad Balighur Rehman Saturday said that sports are not only good for health but also bring out sportsmen’s spirit. He was addressing the opening ceremony of the first rowing competition of South Punjab held near Canal Park. He con­gratulated Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar for organizing a successful rowing com­petition and said the seed of rowing competition that has been sown today will become a fruitful tree in the future.

He announced to organizing na­tional level rowing competitions in South Punjab and directed to prepare a plan in this regard. A large number of citizens were present on the occasion. Administrative secretaries of South Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Baha­walpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, DPO Syed Muhammad Abbas, and officers of all departments were also present. Gov­ernor Punjab said boating clubs will be established to promote water sports in South Punjab and asked universities and government institutions of South Punjab to come forward in this regard. Muhammad Balighur Rahman said land will be leased to boating clubs to build their offices and stores for boats.

He directed to find another canal track for rowing and asked to pre­pare a plan to organize motorboat and biker races. The Governor said a biker belonging to Bahawalpur was going to the USA to participate in the race, which was a matter of pride. Addition­al Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar thanked Governor Punjab for gracing the event. He said that in order to provide recreational activities to the residents of Bahawal­pur City, it was decided to organize rowing competitions near the city.