CCP grants approval to acquisition of Coca Cola (Pakistan)

ISLAMABAD - The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval to the acquisition of Coca Cola (Pakistan) under phase-1 review of the Competition Act, 2010, and the Competition (Merger Control) Regulations, 2016. Coca-Cola İçecek (Turkey) acquired 49.67 percent shareholding of Coca Cola (Pakistan) through CCI International Holand (one of its subsidiaries) from Atlantic Industries. The transaction involves total consideration of USD 300 million. After this transaction, Coca Cola Turkey will own majority of shareholding in Coca Cola (Pakistan) with management. This is significant vote of confidence that Pakistani economy has great potential for above-average returns on their capital for international investors.