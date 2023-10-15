Cipher case: IHC pronounces reserved verdict on PTI chief's jail trial tomorrow

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will deliver its verdict tomorrow (Monday) on a petition filed by the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against his trial in jail in connection with the cipher case.

According to reports, the IHC registrar has issued the cause list in this regard.

The decision will be announced by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

On Friday, the Islamabad High Court clubbed together PTI chairman’s petitions seeking the suspension of the trial court proceedings in the cipher case and the dismissal of the case altogether.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who conducted the hearing on former prime minister’s petition seeking to suspend the former prime minister’s trial in the cipher case Thursday, clubbed it with the main plea seeking to dismiss the case against him altogether.