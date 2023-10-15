Commending Tiktok

I am writing to commend TikTok for its recent initiative, as reported in the article published in The Nation on September 7th, 2023, titled ‘TikTok to host Community Guidelines workshops for creators in Pakistan’. In an age where digital platforms play an increasingly significant role in our lives, it is crucial that users, especially content creators, are well-informed about the rules and standards that govern these platforms.
TikTok’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its community is commendable. By providing comprehensive guidance through these workshops, TikTok is not only fostering a safer digital space but also promoting responsible content creation practices. In a diverse and evolving online landscape where new trends and potential hazards emerge constantly, adapting guidelines is essential to mitigating risks effectively.
Furthermore, involving over 100 organisations from around the world and consulting with members of the TikTok community, as mentioned in the news, in updating their guidelines demonstrates a commitment to inclusivity and a global perspective on content moderation.
I also appreciate TikTok’s collaboration with popular content creators in Pakistan. These creators can play a pivotal role in spreading awareness about the community guidelines, making them more accessible to a wider audience. TikTok’s proactive approach to ensuring a safer and more responsible digital environment is a step in the right direction. It sets a positive example for other social media platforms to follow, emphasising the importance of user education and safety.
SIRAJ MUNEER SOOMRO,
Karachi.