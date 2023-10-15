Commissioner Multan inspects uplift work at Cardiology Institute

MULTAN - Commissioner Aamir Khattak paid a visit to the Cardiology Institute on a Saturday to inspect the ongoing uplift work aimed at enhancing fa¬cilities for patients from across the region. During his visit, he received a comprehensive briefing from in¬stitute officials regarding the func¬tioning of the newly constructed extension and the newly established OutPatient Door area. It was revealed that these facilities were currently catering to over 2000 patients daily, providing essential healthcare ser¬vices. The Commissioner took the opportunity to interact with the pa¬tients and shared valuable informa¬tion with them. He highlighted the introduction of a token system to streamline the operational proce¬dures and improve patient services. Furthermore, Commissioner Khattak discussed the construction of an inn for the heirs of the patients. He men¬tioned that the tender process for this project, with an estimated cost of Rs 200 million, was scheduled to commence on October 19. Addition¬ally, he noted that construction was underway for a doctor’s hostel with a budget of Rs 87 million, which would consist of a total of 42 rooms to ac¬commodate medical professionals. Simultaneously, the construction of 42 additional rooms for nurses was progressing rapidly. However, the of¬ficials brought to the Commissioner’s attention the issue of a shortage of human resources at the institute.