Commissioner reviews digitalisation of LDA

LAHORE, Oct 14 - Lahore Commissioner and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa, during a meeting held here on Saturday, reviewed ongoing reforms of LDA’s One Window Cell. Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousuf and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider and other officers participated in the meeting. The meeting assessed various reforms and digitalisation processes of the LDA. Randhawa said that citizens are getting LDA related services at their doorsteps, adding that documents are being delivered to the senior citizens.