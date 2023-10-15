Sunday, October 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner reviews digitalisation of LDA

APP
October 15, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE, Oct 14   -  Lahore Commissioner and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa, during a meeting held here on Saturday, reviewed ongoing reforms of LDA’s One Window Cell. Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousuf and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider and other officers participated in the meeting. The meeting assessed various reforms and digitalisation processes of the LDA. Randhawa said that citizens are getting LDA related services at their doorsteps, adding that documents are being delivered to the senior citizens.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1697256774.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023