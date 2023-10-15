Concerns over persistent gas load shedding

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the ongoing issue of gas load shedding in our community. It has come to my at­tention that the frequent and pro­longed gas shortages have been causing significant hardships for residents and businesses alike.

Gas is an essential utility that we rely on for heating, cooking, and powering various appliances. The consistent disruption of the gas supply disrupts our daily lives, mak­ing it challenging to meet our ba­sic needs. Families are left without heating during the colder months, and cooking becomes a struggle, leading to additional expenses on alternative energy sources.

Furthermore, this situation is det­rimental to local businesses that de­pend on a continuous gas supply for their operations. Restaurants, bak­eries, and many manufacturing units are forced to halt production or in­cur increased costs by switching to more expensive fuel sources, which ultimately affects the prices consum­ers pay for their goods and services.

The gas load-shedding issue not only inconveniences the public but also hampers economic growth and development. It discourages potential investors and business­es from establishing themselves in our area, leading to a negative im­pact on employment opportunities.

I urge the relevant authorities to take immediate and decisive ac­tion to address this pressing is­sue. It is imperative that steps be taken to ensure a stable and un­interrupted supply of gas to our community. This could involve in­vestments in infrastructure, better management of resources, and ex­ploring alternative energy sources to reduce dependency on gas.

Our community deserves a reli­able and continuous supply of gas, and I hope that this matter receives the attention it warrants from our government and utility providers.

SANIA ASHRAF,

Karachi.