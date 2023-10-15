Concerns over persistent gas load shedding

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the ongoing issue of gas load shedding in our community. It has come to my attention that the frequent and prolonged gas shortages have been causing significant hardships for residents and businesses alike.
Gas is an essential utility that we rely on for heating, cooking, and powering various appliances. The consistent disruption of the gas supply disrupts our daily lives, making it challenging to meet our basic needs. Families are left without heating during the colder months, and cooking becomes a struggle, leading to additional expenses on alternative energy sources.
Furthermore, this situation is detrimental to local businesses that depend on a continuous gas supply for their operations. Restaurants, bakeries, and many manufacturing units are forced to halt production or incur increased costs by switching to more expensive fuel sources, which ultimately affects the prices consumers pay for their goods and services.
The gas load-shedding issue not only inconveniences the public but also hampers economic growth and development. It discourages potential investors and businesses from establishing themselves in our area, leading to a negative impact on employment opportunities.
I urge the relevant authorities to take immediate and decisive action to address this pressing issue. It is imperative that steps be taken to ensure a stable and uninterrupted supply of gas to our community. This could involve investments in infrastructure, better management of resources, and exploring alternative energy sources to reduce dependency on gas.
Our community deserves a reliable and continuous supply of gas, and I hope that this matter receives the attention it warrants from our government and utility providers.
SANIA ASHRAF,
Karachi.