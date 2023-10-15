Court orders confiscation of lion

KARACHI-A Karachi court ordered the confiscation of a lion that was used for patrolling a pea on Shahrah Faisal and imposed a fine of 3 lakh 12 thousand rupees on the owner. The owner of the lion, Shamsul Haque, confessed to the crime during a hearing in the Additional District and Sessions Judge South court in Karachi. The court also ordered the transfer of the lion to the Karachi zoo.

Five people, including Haque, have been named in the case, which was registered on August 29 after lion escaped from a Suzuki during its transfer to another location. The Wildlife Department also recovered tortoises from Haque’s Suzuki, and he was booked for smuggling lion and the tortoises. Haque claimed that lion was being taken to the doctor because it had not eaten anything for 2-3 days and that tortoise was also being taken to the doctor because it was moving. He said that he took care of lion himself, but it got scared because of the crowd and he could not control it. The incident caused panic among citizens and led to traffic jams on Shahrah Faisal. The court decided not to present the lion in court.