Customs seizes smuggled 168 cell phones at Karachi airport

KARACHI - The Customs Intelligence authorities, in a successful operation, arrested four individuals and seized 168 mobile phones worth million from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. In a significant crackdown on illegal mobile phones, the customs officials at Karachi Airport successfully seized a staggering 168 mobile phones valued at Rs 130 million. The customs authorities recovered the illegal mobile phones from the four passengers who arrived in Karachi from Sharjah. The customs authorities filed a case against the four accused of mobile phone smuggling and violating customs regulations.