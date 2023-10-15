Sunday, October 15, 2023
DC Badin chairs important meeting to review current status of ROs, filtration plants

SAWAN KHASKHELI
October 15, 2023
Regional, Karachi

BADIN-Deputy Commissioner Badin Abdul Fatah Hullio has presided over an important meeting at Darbar Hall Badin on the “provision of clean drinking water and the maintenance of filtration plants.” DC Badin Abdul Fatah Hallio directed to all Assistant Commissioners to visit RO plants and filtration plants in their respective Talukas and submit such reports.
The purpose of the meeting was to ensure the operational status of ROs and filtration plants amid to facilitate the people of district. He also directed municipal and town committees authorities to devise an effective plan to eliminate the encroachments along with e…
SAWAN KHASKHELI

