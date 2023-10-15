Dr Gohar Ejaz to attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in China

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries & Production Dr Gohar Ejaz is scheduled to visit China in connection with 3rd Belt and Road Forum, scheduled to be held on October 17-18, 2023, marking 10 years of the Chinese flagship global infrastructure development scheme known as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The forum is expected to be a pivotal platform for fostering international cooperation. The forum will be attended by the heads of the government/states as well as representatives of many international organizations.

During his visit, the minister will hold meetings with leading heads of Chinese enterprises, president of EXIM bank and other leaders to discuss avenues for enhancing mutual trade and business engagement. The minister will participate and address two business networking forums with many Chinese companies expected to be in attendance. The focus of the visit is enhance Pakistan’s exports to China in food and agriculture, textiles, mining and value added mining products, new technology, new electric vehicles, solar panels and E-Commerce. The minister will also attend a meeting with the President of COFCO, the food processing giant. The minister will also have several individual meetings with representatives from different sectors. A number of Chinese companies have already shown keen interest in the scheduled meetings. The minister will communicate the potential for foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan and will inform Chinese companies about the opportunities for investment especially in relocating labour intensive sectors and new technology industries.