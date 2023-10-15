Sunday, October 15, 2023
ECP verdict on plea seeking 'biased' federal cabinet members' removal on Monday

Web Desk
7:10 PM | October 15, 2023
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will on Monday (tomorrow) deliver its verdict on a petition seeking the removal of biased members in the caretaker prime minister’s cabinet.

The petition, moved by advocate Azizuddin Kakakhel, seeks the removal of caretaker federal minister Fawad Hassan Fawad, caretaker PM’s advisor Ahad Cheema and his Secretary Tauqeer Shah.

The petition questions the transparency of elections if these persons continued in the cabinet. The petition argues that according to the Article 218 of the constitution, the caretaker setup should be neutral.

The ECP had reserved its verdict on the petition on October 10.
