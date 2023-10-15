Effective steps urged to enroll children out of schools

HYDERABAD- Patron of Bhai Khan Welfare Association Women’s wing Naheed Ansari has directed female members of the body, to identify children in their respective areas who do not attend schools under the “Education for All” program of the association. The aim, she said was to convince their parents about the importance of education and encourage them to enroll their children in schools. Ansari issued these instructions during a meeting of the Women wing and added that the founder of Welfare and General Secretary Haji Muhammad Yaseen had given special instructions to form committees consisting of local dignitaries in backward areas to promote education. These committees should use all available resources to facilitate the enrollment of children in schools. She advised the members to visit their area’s government schools and assess the lack of facilities, subsequently reporting their findings to Welfare so that the matter could be taken before education officials to resolve effectively. Fauzia Nisar, Shaista Shahid, Aini Parvez, Rani Rashid and others attended the meeting.