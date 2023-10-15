Sunday, October 15, 2023
France asks for humanitarian corridor out of Gaza

October 15, 2023
PARIS  -  President Emmanuel Macron has urged Israel and Egypt to open a humanitarian corridor out of the besieged Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing for French nationals, his office said Saturday.

Paris had contacted all those concerned to try to ensure that French nationals could cross out of the southern Gaza Strip and into Egypt and that the crossing could also be used for “humanitarian op­erations” to Gaza, said the statement.

Macron had held talks with Israeli Prime Minis­ter Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, his office said.

Egypt and Israel have agreed to let US citizens leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing for five hours on Saturday, according to a US official travelling with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a regional tour.

