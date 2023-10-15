Govt urged to set up dedicated authority for overseas Pakistanis

LAHORE - Progressive Group in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has called upon the government to set up a dedicated authority which should work for the security and respect of the lives and properties of overseas Pakistanis. There were over 9 million Pakistanis living abroad contributing to the national foreign exchange by sending remittances of billions of dollars every year thus playing their role in strengthening the national economy. Progressive Group’s President Khalid Usman and Deputy Secretary Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer, who both are LCCI executive committee members, in a joint statement issued here said that such an authority should actively work to protect the rights of overseas Pakistanis. This includes ensuring their property and inheritance rights and safeguarding them from fraudulent activities or scams. “Overseas Pakistanis often face security concerns when they visit or invest in Pakistan. An authority can collaborate with law enforcement agencies to provide enhanced security measures, reducing the risk of crime and ensuring their safety”, they added. They said encouraging overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country can boost the economy. An authority can facilitate and promote investments, creating jobs and economic opportunities. He said such investors should be given a 10-year tax-holiday on setting up industries in the country. Both were of the view that setting up a dedicated authority could streamline various services for overseas Pakistanis, such as visa processing, property registration, and legal assistance, making it easier for them to navigate bureaucratic processes. Overseas Pakistanis may encounter legal disputes or conflicts related to property, business, or personal matters.