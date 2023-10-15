The recent shutdown in Gwadar, sparked by a severe drinking wa­ter shortage, is not merely a local issue; it is a stark reminder of the broader implications of inadequate preparedness in a strategic port city. Gwadar, situated in Pakistan and integral to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), ground to a halt as citizens, in desperation, de­clared a complete strike to shed light on their dire circumstances.

This crisis is a concerning reflection of the city’s vulnerability in the face of such essential shortages. Gwadar’s role in the CPEC and its stra­tegic significance make it imperative that access to fundamental neces­sities like drinking water is uninterrupted.

For an entire week, Gwadar residents have grappled with a water cri­sis, and their cries for help seemed to fall on deaf ears. The shutter-down strike, called for by the Citizen Committee Gwadar, led to the clo­sure of businesses, shops, and banks. This drastic measure was the last resort for a community left parched and unheard.

What makes this situation even more perplexing is the abundance of water resources available in the region. Gwadar’s water crisis should never have escalated to such levels when nearby dams and reservoirs brim with untapped resources. The water supply suspension to Gwa­dar is, in this context, baffling.

The origin of this water crisis, attributed to a dispute between the DG Gwadar Development Authority and Public Health Engineering of­ficials, further underscores the need for effective governance and dis­pute resolution mechanisms. Gwadar’s water supply, as a basic ne­cessity, should be free from such disputes, especially given the city’s pivotal role in the CPEC and the associated regional interests.

The fact that this crisis occurred concurrently with a sit-in in Turbat over a power supply suspension issue in border areas amplifies the gravity of the situation. Successful negotiations in Turbat, leading to a power load-shedding schedule and a predefined monthly bill, may pro­vide a template for addressing such crises more effectively.

However, Gwadar’s situation, a critical part of a multi-billion-dollar project like the CPEC, is unique and can’t be resolved through ad hoc measures. A robust, forward-thinking approach to city infrastructure, resource management, and conflict resolution is imperative.