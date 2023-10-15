Helicopter carrying bodies of slain labourers leave for Multan

A helicopter carrying bodies of six labourers left Khalid Airbase for Multan on Sunday.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki was present at the airbase. A special prayer was offered for the departed souls.

Domki expressed his profound grief over the tragic killings of the labourers and offered condolences with the bereaved families.

He vowed to arrest the killers and ensure timely compensations to the deceased and the injured labourers.

Deputy Commissioner Kech Hussian Jan Baloch, who accompanied the bodies, told the chief minister that the victims had been working in Turbat for the last few years and that a profiling of labourers working in the district was in progress.

As many as six labourers were gunned down in their sleep by the firing of some unknown assailants in Turbat.

The tragic incident took place in Turbat’s Satellite Town area in the wee hours on Saturday. Two labourers were also injured in the firing.

According to details, the labourers were employed with a construction company and they were sleeping when the incident took place.

The police said that two unidentified assailants, riding a bike, opened fire on the workers and managed to flee from the scene. Six workers lost their lives on the spot and two sustained serious injuries.

The police also reached the spot after getting information of the incident and shifted the dead bodies and injured to the nearby hospital.

All the labourers were from Punjab, said the police. The whole area was later cordoned off by the law enforcement agencies and search operation was in progress.