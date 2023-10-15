Sunday, October 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Helicopter carrying bodies of slain labourers leave for Multan

Helicopter carrying bodies of slain labourers leave for Multan
Web Desk
11:33 AM | October 15, 2023
National

 A helicopter carrying bodies of six labourers left Khalid Airbase for Multan on Sunday.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki was present at the airbase. A special prayer was offered for the departed souls.

Domki expressed his profound grief over the tragic killings of the labourers and offered condolences with the bereaved families.    

He vowed to arrest the killers and ensure timely compensations to the deceased and the injured labourers.

Deputy Commissioner Kech Hussian Jan Baloch, who accompanied the bodies, told the chief minister that the victims had been working in Turbat for the last few years and that a profiling of labourers working in the district was in progress.

As many as six labourers were gunned down in their sleep by the firing of some unknown assailants in Turbat.

The tragic incident took place in Turbat’s Satellite Town area in the wee hours on Saturday. Two labourers were also injured in the firing.

Pro-Palestinian march draws thousands in London with protests across UK

According to details, the labourers were employed with a construction company and they were sleeping when the incident took place.

The police said that two unidentified assailants, riding a bike, opened fire on the workers and managed to flee from the scene. Six workers lost their lives on the spot and two sustained serious injuries.

The police also reached the spot after getting information of the incident and shifted the dead bodies and injured to the nearby hospital.

All the labourers were from Punjab, said the police. The whole area was later cordoned off by the law enforcement agencies and search operation was in progress.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1697351435.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023