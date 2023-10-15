IBA organises certificate ceremony for graduates of Bar Transfer Test

KARACHI-The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi celebrated the successful conclusion of the Bar Transfer Test tutorial sessions. The event was attended by esteemed guests, including the Mayor of Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab; Sindh’s Caretaker Law Minister, Barrister M. Omer Soomro; and KMC representative for Parliamentary Affairs, Mr. Najmi Alam. The ceremony was held at the City Campus.

The event served as an appreciation for the program participants’ hard work and marked an important milestone in their legal careers; bringing together legal professionals, faculty members and distinguished guests to acknowledge their accomplishments. The event was also attended by prominent individuals who shared their insights and encouraged the growth of legal education in Pakistan.

Executive Director IBA, Dr. S Akbar Zaidi underscored the need for more law-related programs to be offered at the IBA, recognizing the demand for quality legal education. Kamran Bilgrami, Director CEE, delivered an inspiring address, emphasizing the importance of the Bar Transfer Test program and its potential to expand across Pakistan. He commended the dedication of the participants and encouraged them to continue their pursuit of legal excellence.