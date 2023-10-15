Sunday, October 15, 2023
India thrash Pakistan to extend World Cup winning streak

India thrash Pakistan to extend World Cup winning streak
Agencies
October 15, 2023
AHMEDABAD - India secured a resounding seven-wicket victory over Paki­stan, propelled by a remarkable all-round performance led by Rohit Sharma’s quickfire 86 and a strong bowling effort in a high-octane clash at the ICC World Cup 2023. Chasing a modest target of 192, India displayed remarkable composure as they comfortably achieved victory with 117 balls to spare. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma provided a flying start despite the early departure of his opening partner, Shubman Gill, who contributed 16 runs in the third over. Rohit Sharma and Vi­rat Kohli then stitched a one-sid­ed 56-run partnership, with Kohli contributing 16 before Hasan Ali claimed his wicket in the 10th over. Despite Kohli’s dismissal, Rohit continued his assault, guid­ing India beyond the 150-run mark by the 21st over. Regret­tably, Rohit couldn’t convert his dominant innings into an eighth World Cup century as he depart­ed in the 22nd over. Rohit Sharma was the highest scorer for India, amassing an impressive 63-ball 86, featuring six boundaries and as many sixes. 

Following Rohit’s dismissal, Shreyas Iyer assumed the role of leading India’s chase. Iyer stitched a match-winning 36- run partnership with KL Rahul, who remained unbeaten with 19 runs. Iyer himself contribut­ed significantly with an unbeat­en half-century, tallying 53 off 62 balls, including three bound­aries and two sixes. Among the Pakistani bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi secured two wick­ets, while Hasan Ali took one. 

Pakistan’s innings, which ini­tially seemed promising for a substantial total, took a dramatic turn as they collapsed in the mid­dle order. Pakistan’s openers, Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq, made a steady start after being put into bat at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. 

However, Mohammed Siraj dis­missed Pakistan’s previous match centurion Abdullah Shafique for just 20 runs in the eighth over. Imam-ul-Haq and Pakistan cap­tain Babar Azam briefly stabi­lized the innings with a 32-run partnership before Hardik Pan­dya claimed Imam’s wicket in the 13th over. He scored 36 off 38 balls, including six boundaries. 

Babar Azam was then joined by the in-form wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, and together, they anchored Pak­istan’s innings with an 82-run stand. Babar Azam reached his maiden ODI half-century against India, totaling 50 in 57 deliveries with seven boundaries. However, Babar’s wicket, claimed by Mo­hammed Siraj, triggered a loss of momentum for Pakistan. 

The green shirts encountered a massive collapse, with Mo­hammad Rizwan, who contrib­uted significantly with 49 off 69 deliveries, perishing as well. Pakistan lost their last seven wickets for a mere 32 runs, end­ing their innings at 191 after a brief retaliation from Hasan Ali, who scored 12 off 19 balls.

