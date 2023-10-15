India thrash Pakistan to extend World Cup winning streak

AHMEDABAD - India secured a resounding seven-wicket victory over Pakistan, propelled by a remarkable all-round performance led by Rohit Sharma’s quickfire 86 and a strong bowling effort in a high-octane clash at the ICC World Cup 2023. Chasing a modest target of 192, India displayed remarkable composure as they comfortably achieved victory with 117 balls to spare. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma provided a flying start despite the early departure of his opening partner, Shubman Gill, who contributed 16 runs in the third over. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli then stitched a one-sided 56-run partnership, with Kohli contributing 16 before Hasan Ali claimed his wicket in the 10th over. Despite Kohli’s dismissal, Rohit continued his assault, guiding India beyond the 150-run mark by the 21st over. Regrettably, Rohit couldn’t convert his dominant innings into an eighth World Cup century as he departed in the 22nd over. Rohit Sharma was the highest scorer for India, amassing an impressive 63-ball 86, featuring six boundaries and as many sixes.
Following Rohit’s dismissal, Shreyas Iyer assumed the role of leading India’s chase. Iyer stitched a match-winning 36- run partnership with KL Rahul, who remained unbeaten with 19 runs. Iyer himself contributed significantly with an unbeaten half-century, tallying 53 off 62 balls, including three boundaries and two sixes. Among the Pakistani bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi secured two wickets, while Hasan Ali took one.
Pakistan’s innings, which initially seemed promising for a substantial total, took a dramatic turn as they collapsed in the middle order. Pakistan’s openers, Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq, made a steady start after being put into bat at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.
However, Mohammed Siraj dismissed Pakistan’s previous match centurion Abdullah Shafique for just 20 runs in the eighth over. Imam-ul-Haq and Pakistan captain Babar Azam briefly stabilized the innings with a 32-run partnership before Hardik Pandya claimed Imam’s wicket in the 13th over. He scored 36 off 38 balls, including six boundaries.
Babar Azam was then joined by the in-form wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, and together, they anchored Pakistan’s innings with an 82-run stand. Babar Azam reached his maiden ODI half-century against India, totaling 50 in 57 deliveries with seven boundaries. However, Babar’s wicket, claimed by Mohammed Siraj, triggered a loss of momentum for Pakistan.
The green shirts encountered a massive collapse, with Mohammad Rizwan, who contributed significantly with 49 off 69 deliveries, perishing as well. Pakistan lost their last seven wickets for a mere 32 runs, ending their innings at 191 after a brief retaliation from Hasan Ali, who scored 12 off 19 balls.