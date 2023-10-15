Israel admits intelligence ‘mistakes’ in failing to predict Hamas attacks

JERUSALEM - A senior Israeli official on Saturday admitted “mis­takes” in intelligence as­sessments ahead of the Hamas attack last week­end that took the country by surprise.

Palestinian militants early October 7 launched a multi-pronged assault, breaching the Gaza bor­der barrier and targeting southern Israeli communi­ties and army bases.

“It’s my mistake, and it reflects the mistakes of all those making (intelli­gence) assessments,” Na­tional Security Advis­er Tzachi Hanegbi told a press briefing when asked about his recent remarks predicting no Hamas ag­gression. “We really be­lieved that Hamas learned the lesson from” its last major war with Israel in 2021, Hanegbi said.

More than 1,300 civil­ians and security forces have been killed since the attack began, according to Israeli officials, and at least 120 have been seized by militants and believed to be held captive in Gaza.

Hanegbi rejected negoti­ations towards any prison­er swap deal with Hamas.

“There’s no way to ne­gotiate with an enemy we have sworn to obliterate,” he said. Relentless Israe­li air strikes on the block­aded Palestinian enclave over the past week have killed upwards of 2,200 in­cluding at least 600 chil­dren, Hamas officials said.