Jilani condemns Israeli brutality on Palestinians, calls for honouring UN resolutions

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has condemned the siege and killing of innocent people of Gaza Strip by the Israeli forces and urged the government to abide by the United Nations resolutions.

During a press conference here on Sunday, the caretaker minister urged the Israeli government not to target civil population.

Jilani expressed anguish at the killing of Palestinian women and children during Israeli forces ground and air attacks on civilian population.

He said Israel has been unleashing a reign of terror on Palestinians for the last more than six decades.

Pakistan has always supported Palestinians just cause for a state, he added.

About caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar’s visit to Beijing to attend the Belt and Road Forum, Jilani said agreements on bilateral cooperation would be signed during meeting with Chinese officials.

“Kakar is visiting China on the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang,” he continued.

He said the caretaker premier would also meet leaders of other nations attending the forum on Oct 17 and 18.

Jilani was of the view that the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) would contribute to prosperity of countries in the region.