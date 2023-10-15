Kotze as head coach for men’s national 7s rugby team 

LAHORE- Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) has appointed Roelof Kotze as new head coach for the men’s national 7s team, just ahead of the upcoming Asia Rugby Trophy scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar from November 3 to 4, 2023. Hailing from South Africa, Roelof Kotze brings a wealth of experience in rugby management and coaching to the PRU. His rugby journey spans over 11 years, during which he played pivotal roles at the Sharks Academy in Durban, South Africa. At the academy, he served as the Rugby Program Manager and held the esteemed position of head coach. In addition to his extensive tenure with the Sharks Academy, Roelof also contributed significantly to the realm of high-performance rugby. Notably, he served as the Head Coach for UAE National Rugby Team, demonstrating his prowess in guiding national sides. In response to this exciting appointment, Salman Shaikh, PRU Secretary, emphasized the intent to leverage Roelof Kotze’s invaluable rugby experience, particularly in system setup and structure building, to propel the sport in the right direction. The introduction of Roelof as the head coach reflects PRU’s commitment to enhancing the country’s presence in the competitive world of international rugby. The upcoming Asia Rugby Trophy promises to be an excellent platform for Men‘s National 7s Team to showcase their prowess under the guidance of their new coach.