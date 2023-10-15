Kotze as head coach for men’s national 7s rugby team 

LAHORE- Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) has ap­pointed Ro­elof Kotze as new head coach for the men’s national 7s team, just ahead of the upcoming Asia Rugby Trophy scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar from November 3 to 4, 2023. Hailing from South Africa, Roelof Kotze brings a wealth of experience in rugby man­agement and coaching to the PRU. His rugby journey spans over 11 years, during which he played pivotal roles at the Sharks Academy in Durban, South Africa. At the academy, he served as the Rugby Pro­gram Manager and held the esteemed position of head coach. In addition to his ex­tensive tenure with the Sharks Academy, Roelof also contrib­uted significantly to the realm of high-performance rugby. Notably, he served as the Head Coach for UAE National Rug­by Team, demonstrating his prowess in guiding national sides. In response to this excit­ing appointment, Salman Shai­kh, PRU Secretary, emphasized the intent to leverage Roelof Kotze’s invaluable rugby expe­rience, particularly in system setup and structure building, to propel the sport in the right direction. The introduction of Roelof as the head coach re­flects PRU’s commitment to enhancing the country’s pres­ence in the competitive world of international rugby. The upcoming Asia Rugby Trophy promises to be an excellent platform for Men‘s National 7s Team to showcase their prow­ess under the guidance of their new coach.