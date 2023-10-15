KP IGP launches command centre in Bannu

Peshawar - IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan, the Inspector General of Police for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officially launched a new command and control room in Bannu. Situated at the police lines, this facility has been established with the primary aim of enhancing public safety, reducing crime, and safeguarding the lives of the local community.

Qasim Ali Khan, the Regional Police Chief, informed the provincial police chief that over 120 closed-circuit cameras had been strategically installed at key entry and exit points, as well as high-traffic areas, all of which are connected to the command and control center. Expert technicians have been employed to operate the system and collaborate with operational staff to proactively prevent criminal activities in the area.

Qasim emphasized that the command and control rooms would play a pivotal role in crime reduction, counter-terrorism efforts, prevention of vehicle theft, and the security of vital installations. As part of the event, the provincial police chief also distributed motorcycles to Ababeel squad personnel, underlining the significance of this new system in directly monitoring security measures, detecting crimes, and ensuring rapid response mechanisms and effective traffic management.