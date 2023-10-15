Lahore Digital Arts Festival receiving acclaim for innovative display of Arts & Technology

ISLAMABAD-Lahore digital arts festival attracted hundreds of art enthusiasts, students, professionals at 9 different venues in the city where the artwork of 74 international and local artists are on the display. Festival is presenting unique blend of art and technology, spotlighting exceptional digital artworks and foster collaborations that transcend geographical limits.

Digital artists from various countries including Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic etc visited the different venues of the festival and interacted with visitors. Participants took immense interest in the digital artworks and innovative ideas of the bright artists. The festival provided a thought provoking display of artwork, which generated the creative inquires, stimulating dialogues and a collective contemplation of the collaborative journey within this realm.

Shoaib Iqbal, festival director said that the festival has broadened the horizons for the local artist community as they have witness the amalgamation of technology with the art. He said that the MikroPOM international conference held on second day was a remarkable event, that explored the intersection of art and technology, focusing on the themes of poetics, polemics, and programmatic.

For the participants of the festival a musical evening was also arranged at the Aangun in which Amanat Ali khan, Nadeem Riaz Khan, Ahsan Mehmood, Mudassar Malik, Ghulam Abass performed. The evening was attended by large number of participants, Singers performed soulful traditional songs and received applause for excellent performance. Najam ul Asar founder and curator of the festival expressed his pleasure for the splendid response for the festival from the local art community. He said that festival has significantly contributed to the global dialogue on the intersection of art, technology, and culture with innovative digital installations and unique presentation of the artworks.

The festival will remain open to the public at all the nine locations including Aangun - Center for Learning and Culture, Beaconhouse National University, Daftarkhwan Downtown, HAAM Gallery, Institute of Art and Culture, Lahore Museum, National College of Arts, Numaish Gah and The Colony, Sunday, providing a unique opportunity for everyone to experience and engage with the world of digital arts.

This year, the Festival is supported by EUNIC (EU National Institutes of Culture) Cluster Fund, to produce an ambitious program of activities including a research report, an international conference. The project is also supported by EUNIC Cluster – Pakistan members, including Austria, France, Germany, Italy and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), the Czech Republic, Germany and the Goethe Institute, as well as the Delegation of the European Union.