Lightning strike kills man, his son in Balakot

BALAKOT - Light­ning strike on Saturday killed at least two people and in­jured another in the village of Bhonja in Balakot. According to the details, lightning struck a house, resulting in a father’s and his son’s tragic loss of life, while the wife sustained in­juries. The deceased persons were identified by police as 57-year-old Faiz Alam and his 12-year-old son Waqas. As per reports from the police, the injured woman is identi­fied as Faiz Alam’s wife. More­over, the lightning strike also killed seven goats and one cow in Faiz Alam’s house.