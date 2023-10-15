Sunday, October 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Lightning strike kills man, his son in Balakot

Agencies
October 15, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

BALAKOT   -   Light­ning strike on Saturday killed at least two people and in­jured another in the village of Bhonja in Balakot. According to the details, lightning struck a house, resulting in a father’s and his son’s tragic loss of life, while the wife sustained in­juries. The deceased persons were identified by police as 57-year-old Faiz Alam and his 12-year-old son Waqas. As per reports from the police, the injured woman is identi­fied as Faiz Alam’s wife. More­over, the lightning strike also killed seven goats and one cow in Faiz Alam’s house.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1697256774.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023