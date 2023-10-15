Maryam Nawaz urged to stop Palestinians' massacre

PML-N senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressing solidarity with the war-hit Palestinians, said the international community was required to play its important role in stopping the large-scale massacre of the innocent Palestinians.

She said the barbaric bombing on the besieged people of Palestine was a crime and there was a great anger among the people of the Islamic world.

“The Muslim world’s leadership needs to come up to ensure peace in the region, helping the innocent Palestinians surrounded by the illegal and hostile forces”, she reiterated, adding that immediate requirements of the Palestinian people should be supplied, enabling them to keep their body and soul togather.