Migrant surge in US sparks anguish in Democratic cities

SAN DIEGO - Hundreds of migrants congregate by the huge wall marking the US-Mexico border in southern California, a tiny glimpse of the crisis unfolding in American cities as new arrivals strain resources to breaking point. The dysfunction in the border city of San Diego is repeated on a larger scale in hubs like New York and Chicago -- testing the patience of local Democratic leaders who say their own man in the White House is failing on a very pressing problem. “The reality is that we don’t have sufficient funds,” Nora Vargas, a Democrat on San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors, told AFP. “We’ve been trying to create a plan with the county, with the federal government and the state of California. And as we continue to plan, the numbers continue to increase. “As a result, last week, we declared it a humanitarian crisis.” Immigration has long been a contentious topic in the United States, with Republican and Democratic politicians presenting differing visions on how to rehaul the country’s broken system. A huge influx of arrivals this year -- US media report a record 2.4 million migrant encounters at the southern border over the last 12 months -- is testing the traditional Democratic stance of welcoming even those who come into the country without permission. In San Diego, migrants -- most fleeing poverty and desperation in Latin America, along with others from Africa or Asia -- are given wristbands that say when they crossed.