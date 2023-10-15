Minar-e-Pakistan rally to break all previous records, claims Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE - President of the Muslim League-N Punjab and former Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Saturday chaired a significant Zoom conference with party office holders, di­visional presidents, and coor­dinators from Punjab to take stock of preparations being made for welcome reception of Mian Nawaz Shar­if on October 21.

Rana Sanaullah expressed his contentment and joy at the comprehensive reports presented by all office bearers and coordinators, highlighting that Mian Nawaz Sharif’s return was currently a piv­otal event capturing the attention of both Punjab and the entire nation, with everyone deeply in­volved in its preparations.

Sanaullah emphasized that the forthcoming ral­ly at Minar Pakistan on October 21 will be an un­forgettable event, surpassing all previous gather­ings in significance. He asserted that, at present, every disadvantaged individual in Pakistan views the leader’s return as a beacon of hope for improv­ing their economic conditions.

Furthermore, he stated that the historic gath­ering at Minar Pakistan and Quaid Mian Muham­mad Nawaz Sharif’s address will herald a prom­ising, peaceful, and economically prosperous future for Pakistan.