Minar-e-Pakistan rally to break all previous records, claims Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE - President of the Muslim League-N Punjab and former Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Saturday chaired a significant Zoom conference with party office holders, divisional presidents, and coordinators from Punjab to take stock of preparations being made for welcome reception of Mian Nawaz Sharif on October 21.
Rana Sanaullah expressed his contentment and joy at the comprehensive reports presented by all office bearers and coordinators, highlighting that Mian Nawaz Sharif’s return was currently a pivotal event capturing the attention of both Punjab and the entire nation, with everyone deeply involved in its preparations.
Sanaullah emphasized that the forthcoming rally at Minar Pakistan on October 21 will be an unforgettable event, surpassing all previous gatherings in significance. He asserted that, at present, every disadvantaged individual in Pakistan views the leader’s return as a beacon of hope for improving their economic conditions.
Furthermore, he stated that the historic gathering at Minar Pakistan and Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s address will herald a promising, peaceful, and economically prosperous future for Pakistan.