MNA candidate found involved in electricity theft: LESCO

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Compa­ny (LESCO) Saturday said they detected power theft at the property of Mian Amir Abbas, a candidate for MNA seat from NA-127 constituency during the ongoing anti-theft cam­paign in its region. Sharing de­tails with the media here Satur­day, the company’s spokesman said a LESCO team conducted a search operation against elec­tricity thieves in its Northern Circle. During operation, Mian Amir Abbas was found steal­ing electricity and it was also learnt that electricity was be­ing stolen directly from the light transmission line for the last two years. The inspection team removed immediately the illegal hooks on the direct sup­ply and charged Rs 125,000 as detection bill to the accused, besides lodging an FIR in the respective police station. The spokesman mentioned that Mian Amir Abbas already owed LESCO Rs 192,141.