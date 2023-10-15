MQM-P urges transparent elections on mutually agreed date

HYDERABAD-Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said the timing of the forthcoming polls can be mutually agreed upon if someone fears a big population’s voting right would be hit by weather conditions. He urged that transparent elections were necessary in the country.

He said the MQM-P had consented to the nomination of the present caretaker chief minister, considering his past profile of judge, which the party valued. It would however be regrettable if an impression of the continuation of the past 15-year rule of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was felt due to some steps he had taken. Mr Siddiqui was speaking to journalists while attending an MQM-P’s Eid Miladun Nabi gathering at Homestead Hall late on Thursday night. Answering a question, he said the MQM-P was not and never had been part of any alliance, but seat adjustments could not be ruled out.