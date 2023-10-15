Sunday, October 15, 2023
NA Speaker Ashraf emphasised role of rural women

Web Desk
7:08 PM | October 15, 2023
National

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf emphasised the role of rural women in agriculture, food security, and poverty alleviation.

On the occasion of International Rural Women's Day, he paid rich tribute to the contributions of rural women, asserting that achieving sustainable development rests on empowering them.

He further noted that the Pakistan People's Party had designated October 15 as Rural Women's Day and called for all political parties to prioritise this day.

He stressed the necessity of a coordinated strategy to address the challenges faced by rural women. 

